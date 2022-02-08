The Speaker has addressed the "intimidating and threatening” behaviour outside Parliament towards Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy.

Lindsay Hoyle said the comments made by the prime minister on the Labour leader’s former role as Director of Public Prosecutions and Jimmy Savile “were not disorderly, they were inappropriate”.

Some have linked the PM’s words to the Monday evening protest which led to arrests, and the Speaker told MPs: "Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of that fact."

READ: No 10 has no intention of apologising after protesters surround Labour leader