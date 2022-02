The prime minster said he "wanted change" at Downing Street and the loss of key staff was part of those changes, the levelling up secretary has said.

Speaking in Sunderland, Michael Gove claimed Boris Johnson's commitment was "undimmed" and the government was committed to working with businesses for high paid jobs.

He was speaking after five key aides left their jobs in Downing Street.Live page: Fifth adviser resigns from Downing Street