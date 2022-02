Speaking before the resignation of top aide Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson was asked about his false claims about Sir Keir Starmer and sex offender Jimmy Savile.

He said the Labour leader “had nothing to do personally” with the decision not to prosecute Savile.

Ms Mirza resigned after this clip was broadcast, saying he should have apologised to Sir Keir.

