Chancellor Rishi Sunak concedes that controversy over lockdown parties in Downing Street have damaged public trust in the the government, in an interview with BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Asked if Boris Johnson always told the truth, Mr Sunak said: "Yes of course he does. He's the prime minister of the United Kingdom."

Pressed on whether he would run to replace the PM, he said that was "not what I'm focused on".

