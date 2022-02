The chancellor has said the government had "already started cutting taxes, and it was his ambition to carry on with that.

Asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about his claims to be a low-tax Thatcherite, Rishi Sunak said he had had to deal with the pandemic and the biggest economic shock in 300 years.

He was speaking about tax rises to reform social care and fund the NHS.

