A former defence minister has joined the list of Conservative MPs calling for Boris Johnson to stand down as party leader.

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood said that domestic and international challenges "require a new leader".

It is not publicly known how many Tory MPs have submitted letter calling for a change of leadership, but Mr Johnson would face a vote of confidence if 54 were sent in.

