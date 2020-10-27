London elites "haven't really understood all of the problems" faced by people in towns such as Grimsby and Cleethorpes , Michael Gove has said.

The levelling up secretary told the BBC's Alex Forsyth there would be no extra money, beyond what had been announced in the Spending Review, but the government was "tilting it".

He said they would do so is by investing in those areas that were previously "overlooked and undervalued".

A levelling white paper will be published on Wednesday.May 2021: What is levelling up and how is it going?