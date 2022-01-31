A fiery exchange has led to the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party being kicked out of the chamber.

In his response to Sue Gray's report into parties held at Downing Street, Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson had "wilfully misled parliament".

Under parliamentary rules, MPs are not allowed to accuse each other of lying in the House of Commons.

The Speaker gave him several chances to change his remarks to "unintentionally mislead" MPs.

But Mr Blackford stayed firm, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle ousted him.