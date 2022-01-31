The PM says he is making changes now to how Downing Street and the Cabinet Office is run so they can get on with the job of government.

He says the "fragmented" nature needs to be addressed, so he will create an office of the prime minister.

Secondly, he says it is time to review the civil service code of conduct.

And thirdly, he promises more announcements in the coming days to improve the working of government and the connection between No 10 and Parliament.

"I get it and I will fix it," he added

