Bryant on Afghan animal evacuation: 'Nobody knows what the chain of command is'
Boris Johnson has rejected claims that he authorised the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul last year.
It comes after emails from officials published by MPs suggested the prime minister intervened in the evacuation of the animal charity Nowzad.
Labour MP Chris Bryant, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the BBC that the confusion surrounding events showed a lack of a "clear decision making process" in Downing Street.