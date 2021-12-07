Boris Johnson has dismissed claims he was involved in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan last year as "total rhubarb".

The PM said he had no part in any decision-making, saying it was an "amazing thing to move 15,000 people out of Kabul in the way that we did" and that he was "very proud" of what the armed services had achieved.

His comments came after an email from an official in minister Zac Goldsmith's office emerged, which suggested he intervened in the evacuation of the Nowzad animal charity, run by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing.