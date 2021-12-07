Boris Johnson lied over Afghanistan animal evacuation - Labour MP Chris Bryant
Labour MP Chris Bryant says that, "on the face of it, the prime minister has lied" over the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul.
The PM has previously dismissed claims he intervened in the evacuation of the Nowzad charity, but emails leaked by a whistleblower suggest he was personally involved.
Mr Bryant, who chairs Parliament's Standards Committee, said he hoped Boris Johnson would answer questions on the evacuation.