Speaker's warning over 'liar' accusations in Commons

Lindsay Hoyle has reminded MPs of the rules about making claims that other members are not telling the truth.

In a noisy chamber on Monday, he was poised to order SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford out of the chamber when he called the PM a liar, but the accuser left the Commons before Mr Hoyle finished speaking.

In a statement at the start of PMQs, the Speaker said the rules can cause “frustrations” but such claims could be made through an opposition day debate.

