The government is planning on banning a cosmetic surgery called hymenoplasty across the UK.

It attempts to recreate a woman's hymen, which in some cultures is linked to virginity, and has been described as a form of honour-based abuse.

The procedure will be criminalised, as will virginity testing.

Aleena, whose real name we have changed and whose words are being voiced by an actress, spoke to Rajdeep Sandhu about the pressure she faced to receive the surgery.