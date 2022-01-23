A Muslim MP has said her faith was raised by a government whip as a reason why she was sacked as a minister in 2020.

According to the Sunday Times, Tory Nusrat Ghani said when she asked for an explanation, it was stated her "Muslimness was raised as an issue".

Conservative Chief Whip Mark Spencer said Ms Ghani was referring to him and added her claims were completely false and he considered them defamatory.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Sophie Raworth, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: "There can be no discrimination, or Islamophobia, or any other type of discrimination, in the Conservative Party."