Report whip intimidation tactics to police, says senior MP
MPs challenging the prime minister over lockdown parties have faced "unacceptable" threats from government ministers, senior Conservative William Wragg has said.
Speaking at the beginning of a committee hearing, the MP said he had heard reports of No 10 staff and ministers "encouraging the publication of stories in the press designed to embarrass" MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson.
In response, No 10 said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”