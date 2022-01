Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has said Boris Johnson needs to change his behaviour amid the row over lockdown events at Downing Street.

Speaking to the BBC's Politics North programme, the Hexham Conservative MP said he feels particularly emotional about the party held in the Downing Street garden on 20 May because around that time Covid restrictions prevented him being with his wife and twins when they were ill in hospital.

