Boris Johnson is the "most untrustworthy politician" ever from any party, Labour's health spokesman has claimed.

Wes Streeting said it was "not just the lies" but the "damage he has done to public trust and confidence" in health measures after his apology for a party in the Number 10 garden during lockdown.

Mr Johnson has apologised for the way he handled the May 2020 get-together.

Click for live updates