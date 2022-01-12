Watch Boris Johnson as he offers his "heartfelt apologies" over attending drinks in Downing Street's garden on 20 May 2020 - during lockdown.

He admitted to MPs that he was there for 25 minutes, saying he believed it was a "work event".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer later called for the PM to resign, saying he had "run out of road".

