The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has called on the prime minister to resign, calling him "a threat to the health of the nation".

Davey spoke to the BBC Breakfast about allegations Boris Johnson is facing about attending a garden party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020, a time when rules in England banned large outdoor gatherings.

The comments come ahead of Prime Minister's Questions, which will be Mr Johnson's first public appearance since it emerged that 100 people were invited to the garden party.