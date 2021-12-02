Labour's deputy leader has told the House of Commons that the prime minister's absence "speaks volumes", after she was granted an urgent question over new lockdown party claims at Downing Street.

Angela Rayner said Paymaster General Michael Ellis was hiding behind the investigation into what happened, when she asked if Boris Johnson knew about it and attended.

Ellis said it was "not routine" for a PM to answer urgent questions, but would be at PMQs on Wednesday, adding that he had confidence in Mr Johnson's honour and integrity.LIVE PAGE: Labour question PM's integrity over drinks party