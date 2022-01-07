Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the "important thing" from Lord Geidt's report on the funding of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat was that the peer found the ministerial code had been "met at all times".

It comes amid Labour claims of a conflict of interest over the PM's backing for a Tory donor's pet project while at the same time asking him for help from him to pay for a designer revamp of the apartment.

