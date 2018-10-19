Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged trans rights campaigners not to try to “shut down” author JK Rowling when she speaks up in the debate.

In an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, on his Political Thinking Podcast, Mr Streeting said that was not the way to win an argument and he called for more “empathy and understanding” on both sides.

The MP, who worked for campaign group Stonewall before entering politics, said he would always stand up for LGBT rights.