The prime minister has said 30% to 40% of people being treated for Covid in hospital have not been vaccinated at all, as he called on them to get jabbed.

Boris Johnson told broadcasters this was the first time he was speaking out against anti-vax campaigners who were "putting out mumbo jumbo" and "spouting complete nonsense" about vaccines.

But he said wanted to keep a “voluntary approach” to vaccinations in the UK, rather than “coercion” seen in other countries.

