Liz Saville Roberts has told the PM she fears Covid restrictions could mean she will not be able to visit her mother when she moves into a care home.

The Plaid Cymru Westminster leader said her mother was recently diagnosed with dementia, and they could be “separated indefinitely” when she moves.

Boris Johnson said there had to be a balance between Covid restrictions and visits, and care home residents could have three nominated visitors without time restrictions.

