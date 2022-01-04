Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has said a proposed change to the law shows the government is on the side of the victims of domestic abuse.

He confirmed the government intends to give victims more time to report crimes to police, by changing the current six-month limit on bringing charges.

He added that it takes time for victims to physically and emotionally recover from incidents, and then "muster the confidence" to come forward.

In October the BBC revealed 13,000 cases in England and Wales had been dropped in five years because the six month limit had been breached.