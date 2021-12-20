Lord Frost speaks for first time since quitting
Lord Frost has spoken for the first time since he resigned as Brexit minister.
The peer left his position on Saturday and had refused to answer press questions until now. He reiterated to reporters his concerns about certain policies, saying it was not about Boris Johnson's leadership.
Lord Frost's resignation came in the same week the prime minister faced the largest rebellion of his premiership over new Covid measures.
Read more: Lord Frost's resignation letter in full