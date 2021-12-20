Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has "very serious questions" to answer after the emergence of a photo from May 2020 showing the PM, his wife and staff members in the Downing Street garden with bottles of wine and a cheese board.

Sir Keir says it is "bit of a stretch" to argue that the image shows a work meeting.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the gathering was "consistent with the rules that applied to workplaces".