Former Brexit Minister Lord Frost refuses to answer questions from the BBC
The former Brexit Minister Lord Frost refused to answer a question on why he left his post on Saturday when approached by the BBC in Canterbury.
In his resignation letter, he told Boris Johnson he had concerns about the "current direction of travel" of the government, including over Covid policy.
Some Conservative ministers have called his exit a "disaster", while others in the party said it offers a chance to "press the reset button" in ongoing negotiations with the EU.