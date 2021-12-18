Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Commons Select Committee on Standards, says Boris Johnson's recent missteps have led to a lot of people questioning the PM's moral authority to lead through the pandemic.

It comes as the UK's top civil servant has stepped aside from his role leading an inquiry into Downing Street lockdown parties, after it emerged an event was held in his own office.

Simon Case had been due to report on claims Covid rules were broken at events for staff last year.