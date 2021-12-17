A former Tory leader has warned his party's MPs to stop calling for a new party leader.

Iain Duncan Smith says they needed "structured discipline and a purpose to deliver", but not to replace Boris Johnson after the North Shropshire by-election result and claims of lockdown parties in Downing Street.

He told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg the PM knew “there has been a series of things happening which should not have done” and he needed to be “out front as the great political salesman”.

Lib Dems deliver shock by-election win in blow to PM