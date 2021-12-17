Boris Johnson has said he's got to accept the verdict "in all humility" after his party lost a former safe seat.

When asked about reports of lockdown failures in Downing Street playing a part in the North Shropshire defeat, the prime minister said people had been hearing "a constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians, stuff that isn't about them".

Thursday’s election of Helen Morgan saw a Conservative majority of 23,000 overturned into a 6,000-vote majority for the Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dems deliver shock by-election win in blow to PM