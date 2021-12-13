Starmer: Labour supports goverment's booster drive

Sir Keir Starmer has announced that the Labour party will support the government's drive for all adults in the UK to receive a Covid vaccine booster by the end of the month.

The leader of the opposition was speaking ahead of a vote in parliament, where MPs will decide on whether to pass the government's "Plan B" restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

