Mark Francois has called on Brandon Lewis to resign over the failure to bring forward legislation to protect former soldiers from repeated investigation and prosecutions.

The Conservative MP said the Northern Ireland secretary had broken his word to bring forward a bill, and so he had "no honourable option" but to resign.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised but said the legislation was not simple, and had to be done collectively. He said it was unfair to solely blame Mr Lewis.