The Paymaster General has told MPs the PM had been "repeatedly assured" there was no party and no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street on 18 December, 2020.

But Tory MP Michael Ellis said: "If evidence emerges of behaviour that may be a criminal offence, the matter will be referred to the police”.

He was replying to an Urgent Question in the Commons from shadow Cabinet Office minister Fleur Anderson.

Christmas parties row: Three gatherings to be investigated by top civil servant