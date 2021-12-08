Watch as PM adviser Allegra Stratton makes a tearful resignation speech outside her London home, following a leaked video that showed her joking with Downing Street staff about a Christmas party last year.

Stratton admitted her remarks "seemed to make light of the rules" and she offered her "profound apologies".

The clip was from a rehearsal for press briefings - which never started - and the former BBC and ITN journalist later took on duties for the COP26 climate change conference.

