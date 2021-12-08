An A&E doctor and Labour MP said she wept “behind her mask” hearing three children talk to their dying mother on a tablet during lockdown as they were not able to visit.

Rosena Allin-Khan asked the prime minister how he could sleep at night knowing thousands of people had to wish their family a Merry Christmas from across a road, while parties were held in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson thanked her for her work and replied that he took "full responsibility and personal responsibility for everything this government has done".

