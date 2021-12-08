The UK government has repeatedly insisted rules were not broken when questioned about a Downing Street Christmas party last year.

Not just the prime minister but other officials have supported this account about the event which was held during lockdown in December 2020.

After a leaked video emerged of No 10 staff joking about a Christmas party during a mock press conference, the pressure on government continues to mount.

Watch this video for some of the times when ministers have been asked about that party.