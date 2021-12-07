An animal welfare campaigner said the prime minister did “intervene" to help get a charity's animals and staff out of Afghanistan in the summer.

Dominic Dyer said he “forced the prime minister’s arm” over authorising a flight into Kabul Airport to get people and animals moved to the UK, as western troops left Afghanistan at short notice.

He added there was “no doubt Carrie Johnson gave him (the PM) a hard time” as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appeared to change his mind over helping Pen Farthing with the Operation Ark evacuation.

