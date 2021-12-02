The public wants a government that "that sticks to the rules" over gatherings after a party was held in Downing Street in lockdown last year, says Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer said "we can't see a repeat of that" this year and the government needed to give clearer guidance.

Boris Johnson, who was not at the event 12 months ago, told the Commons that no Covid rules were broken, but Number 10 has not explained how party-goers complied with Covid lockdown rules.

Covid bereaved families 'sickened' over No 10 Christmas party