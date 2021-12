The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has claimed the PM is prepared to see farmers go bankrupt, but asked for help "before it is too late".

He said their payments would be cut by at least 5% starting this month and called for that to be paused until a new system was rolled out.

Boris Johnson said British farming did “an absolutely outstanding job” and that the government was "opening up new opportunities around the world" for the trade.

