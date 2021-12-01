Labour MP Imran Hussain has questioned the government's plans to give the Home Office the power to revoke people's citizenship in its immigration bill.

He said it meant Home Secretary Priti Patel could deport people for "even the most minor wrongdoings" and criticised the government's "horrific track record" over minorities, asking the PM: "When is he coming for me?"

Boris Johnson replied that the Bradford East MP should withdraw his "absolutely shameful" remarks, as the Nationalities and Borders Bill did "nothing of the kind".

He said the plan "helps us fight the evil gangs" transporting people across the English Channel in "unseaworthy boats", adding a "sensible Labour Party" would support it.

Live page coverage of PMQs in text, video and images