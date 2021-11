The health secretary says told MPs that vaccinations have been moving at a “blistering pace” with 17 million booster doses given.

Sajid Javid said the UK was entering winter in a “strong position” with falling numbers of hospital admissions and deaths.

But he said the Omicron variant “spreads very rapidly” and he expected figures to rise beyond the 11 confirmed cases in Britain so far.

