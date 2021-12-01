Ian Blackford asked why the UK government was not tightening travel rules for people arriving to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The SNP Westminster leader said the PM "continued to ignore" the devolved governments and Sage advisers and called for a four-nation Cobra meeting.

Boris Johnson said he was “simply wrong” as the Westminster government was the first nation to bring in travel restrictions, and all international passengers now faced tests on arrival.

