Priti Patel's "incompetence" in dealing with small boats crossing the Channel is "dangerous", Labour has said.

More than 24,700 people have made the crossing from France to the UK by boat so far this year to seek asylum or to immigrate - almost three times the total of 8,500 in 2020.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said an effective deal needed to be struck with the authorities in France.