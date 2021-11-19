Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for a ban on most second jobs for MPs with limited exceptional circumstances for those working in public services.

He added there was "a common sense" test which would exempt people whose jobs would include working on the NHS frontline or army reservists.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir defended his own record of taking money for law consultations during his time as an MP, saying he's since given up his legal certificate.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras said he is hoping for cross-party support on this matter, and urged the prime minister to adopt this rule to help "clean up some of the mess".