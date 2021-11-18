The shadow transport secretary has reminded MPs of previous Conservative promises over HS2 and Northern Powerhouse rail plans

Jim McMahon said northern England has not only been forgotten but “completely sold out” in Grant Shapps’ Integrated Rail Plan.

The Labour MP said “no amount of gloss, no amount of spin” could be put on the scrapping on the Leeds to East Midlands HS2 link.

