Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt asked the prime minister if Nazanin could be home by Christmas.

Boris Johnson said it "breaks my heart" that such a guarantee can't be made.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has now been in detention in Iran for five and a half years. She is currently under house arrest in the country.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has just finished a 21 day hunger strike he undertook in protest outside the Foreign Office.