Sir Keir Starmer said “everyone else" had apologised for the Owen Paterson row, except for the prime minister.

He called Boris Johnson "a coward, not a leader" who had spent “weeks defending corruption” as he asked about lobbying and second jobs.

The prime minister accused him of “trying to prosecute others for the exactly course of action he took himself" and started to question him about payments before the Speaker interrupted him.

Sir Keir later said of the ‘coward’ comment: "I withdraw it…but he's no leader."

