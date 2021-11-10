Video shows Sir Geoffrey Cox's work for British Virgin Islands
Labour has called for a standards investigation into a possible rule breach by Sir Geoffrey Cox - after a clip appeared to show him using his MP's office to carry out private work for the British Virgin Islands inquiry.
The Conservative MP, and former attorney general, has earned more than £700,000 advising the inquiry.
This video shows a potential rule breach by the MP, as MPs are forbidden from using their taxpayer funded offices on the Parliament Estate for outside work.